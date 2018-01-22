BCM Museum needs votes to help preserve piece of music history

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is looking to the public for help in preserving a piece of local music history.

The museum has a rare transcription disc containing a live broadcast performance of The Stanley Brothers and the Clinch Mountain Boys on the former WCYB Radio Farm and Fun Time show, but it is in very poor condition. Luckily, they have been included among the Virginia Association of Museums (VAM) Top 10 Endangered Artifacts. A public vote will determine if the rare recording can be restored through grant funds from VAM, so the museum is asking for the public’s help in securing enough votes to help them win $5,000 to preserve this valuable piece of American music history.

“The disc has degraded so much that you can’t listen to it. So, we have the physical artifact, the transcription disc itself, but no way to play it or hear what is on it,”, BCMM Head Curator Rene’ Rodgers said, “It hasn’t been heard in over 60 years and this is the only way we can access that without doing any further damage to the disc.”

If they win, it gives them the chance to work with the Northeast Document Conservation Center to use some really interesting new technology that allows them to photograph through high resolution imagery of the object, get the pattern of the grooves off the transcription disc, and then re-construct that sound.

“It’s the preservation technology that is going to help us access that sound. And what is great for us is that we then get to share those live tracks. Once they’ve been made accessible to us, we then can make them accessible to other people. To researchers, to visitors in our museum, let’s say, if we have them in an exhibit, or our listeners on Radio Bristol on our radio station,”, Rodgers said.

If successful, the preservation funding for the first prize will cover the entire project being done by the Northeast Document Conservation Center. So, this is a really great chance to have the project completed with that funding.

Voting ends Wednesday at midnight and you can vote once a day on vatop10artifacts.org or vamuseums.org and the one that gets the most votes wins the preservation funding. There is also a link to the voting on the Birthplace of Country Music website.