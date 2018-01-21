Virginia police investigating after human foot found in yard

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) – Police are investigating after a resident of northern Virginia found a partially decomposed human foot in a backyard.

Fairfax County police said a resident of Springfield called Saturday to report possible human remains on the property. Police said the medical examiner’s confirmed it was a human foot. The race or gender of the remains was not immediately clear.

Police canvassed the neighborhood to determine if there has been any recent suspicious activity. They also searched other yards in the area for other human remains, but found only bones that appear to be from an animal.

Police said they are continuing their search of the area for additional evidence.

