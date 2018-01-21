Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Karl Dean visits Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, T.N. (WJHL)- Here in our region, Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Karl Dean stopped by the Women’s March as he visited the Tri-Cities Saturday.

The former Nashville mayor has recently discussed issues like expanding Medicaid on the Affordable Care Act.

“I think it was a mistake for us not to do the Medicaid expansion,” Dean said. “We’ve seen 10 hospitals now close in Tennessee and I think we need to do whatever we can to make sure we are getting our fair share of Medicaid dollars.”

Dean is one of two Democrats running in the race for governor of Tennessee. House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh is also running. While on the other side of the aisle there are six Republicans currently in the race: U.S. Representative Diane Black, Former Senator Mae Beavers, House Speaker Beth Harwell, Bill Lee, Randy Boyd and Kay White.

