Nashville officer injured by alleged drunk driver while responding to crash on interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police confirm one of their officers was involved in a crash around 5:40 a.m. Sunday while waiting for a tow truck to clear an earlier crash along Interstate 40 near Fesslers Lane.

Police say the officer was waiting inside his patrol car when another vehicle rammed in to him.

The officers injuries are appeared non-life threatening and he was take to Vanderbilt for evaluation.

The driver and a passenger of the car that hit the officer were not injured, but the driver was arrested for DUI.

The earlier crash happened around 2:35 a.m., in that incident police say two people were injured by a passing motorist while changing a tire on the side of the road.

The injured were taken to Vanderbilt with very serious injuries. Tennessee Highway Patrol officers later stopped the suspect vehicle for suspected DUI.

Right now we have no word on the condition of the officer hit while responding.