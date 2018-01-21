Metro officer injured by alleged drunk driver home; recently honored by MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officer Tyler Manivong was released from the hospital after the police car he was sitting in was rammed in to by an alleged drunk driver.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 40 eastbound near Fesslers Lane.

According to police, OFficer Manivong, who joined the MNPD 18-months ago and was named Friday as one of the department’s Officers of the Year for 2017, was on the interstate to assist another officer who was towing a vehicle.

Manivog was seated in his marked police car with the blue lights activated when it was hit.

22-year old Tyler Kelley of Columbia was charged with 2nd offense DUI.

The earlier crash happened around 2:35 a.m., in that incident police say two people were injured by a passing motorist while changing a tire on the side of the road.

The injured were taken to Vanderbilt with very serious injuries. Tennessee Highway Patrol officers later stopped the suspect vehicle for suspected DUI.

Officer Manivong was released from the hospital an is currently recovering at home.

