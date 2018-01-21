Lynn Valley Baptist Church holds first service in new building Sunday

ELIZABETHTON, T.N. (WJHL)- Lynn Valley Baptist Church held their very first service in the new sanctuary after a fire destroyed their building in October 2015.

Two years later members from the Lynn Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethton filled the aisles Sunday morning for what they called a “fresh start” for the church.

Senior Pastor Dennis Wilson said after a fire destroyed the church in 2015, the congregation was worshiping in a nearby gym and never missed a service in the two years.

“It’s been a long time coming and we’re glad that our people are rejoicing,” Wilson said.

Life-long member, Marquis Bush said after the fire, church members still had hope.

“It was really heart breaking for me, who has gone here all my life and just to see something you love a lot destroyed,” Bush said. “But we all knew there was a plan for this and that god had a reason for what was going to hope.”

The new building is not only bigger, with room to hold up to 400 people but it is more tech savvy.

Wilson said while the last two years have been difficult, they have also been rewarding.

“Our whole church had to come together greatly and they did,” Wilson said. “When people are excited about what god is doing they stay excited. I have never heard a doubt from anyone here.”

Wilson said he was excited to have 5 people join the church and to baptize others for the very first service in the new building.

