JCPD: Man tries to break into a church, punches woman

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators are accusing a man of trying to break into an area church and punching a woman inside.

Johnson City Police said officers caught Lance Lukens trying to break into a church at 127 Garden Drive while intoxicated.

A woman told officers Lukens had been asked to leave the church earlier for disruptive behavior.

She said he later returned and punched her after asking him to leave.

Lukens is now facing a burglary charge and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

He’s set to be arraigned in court on Monday.

