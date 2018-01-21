ETSU men making a statement early in league play

JOHNSON CITY, TN- The ETSU men’s basketball team headed into the 2017-18 season having lost four of its five starters from a year ago. Many did not expect the Bucs to be able to replicate the success they had the previous season and were ranked fourth in the Southern Conference’s preseason poll.

The Bucs were determined to prove their doubters wrong and certainly have so far this season.

ETSU extended its win streak to ten straight games on Saturday night, currently the third longest streak in the nation, taking down Western Carolina 66-50. That win also kept the Bucs’ perfect conference record intact, sitting alone atop the SoCon standings at 7-0.

“We’ve earned our stripes so far,” said ETSU head coach Steve Forbes. “Now, we haven’t really accomplished anything and I told them that today before the game. I said ‘we’ve done well, but the prize is still out there for us to get.’ So we’ve got to continue to get better.”

ETSU has gotten it done, not just at home where it is 9-1, but on the road, with 7 wins away from Freedom Hall. That is tied for the second most in college basketball so far this season.

The Bucs have proven the critics wrong and now have a big target on their back. But that is just how they like it.

“That’s what we wanted,” said senior Desonta Bradford. “We didn’t want for anybody to feel like this is just a pushover game when they play ETSU. We want to be the ones to get everybody’s best shot and so far that’s what we’re doing and we hope we can continue to be that team, the hunted.”