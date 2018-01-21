California highway swamped by deadly mudslides reopens

By Published:
In this Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 photo Caltrans workers clear mud from a section of center divider guardrail along the northbound US 101 in Montecito in Montecito, Calif., that was closed following flooding on Jan. 9. California officials say key coastal highway swamped by deadly mudslides has reopened Sunday, Jan 21, 2018, after nearly 2-week closure. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP, File)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) – California transportation officials say a key coastal highway swamped by deadly mudslides has reopened after a nearly two-week closure that caused traffic headaches across the region.

Jim Shivers, a spokesman for the Department of Transportation, says traffic began moving again on U.S. 101 near Montecito shortly after noon on Sunday. Officials had previously promised that the highway would be open again in time for the Monday morning commute.

All lanes were inundated Jan. 9 when a powerful storm brought down boulders and trees from hillsides made bare by last month’s wildfires.

At least 21 people were killed and hundreds of homes were destroyed or damaged.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

