Tri-Cities Women’s March held in downtown Johnson City Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Founders Park was packed with people of all ages Saturday afternoon for the 2018 Women’s March.

According to the Facebook page created for the event, the march also included a rally with a drum circle, singing, and a list of speakers including representatives for political candidates.

Our reporter at the scene, Caroline Corrigan, spoke to organizers that estimated there were more than 1,000 people gathered for the event Saturday.

This march was held in conjunction with marches across the country, including Washington D.C., on the one year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

People at Saturday’s march were holding signs that read things like, ‘gender equality’ and ‘social justice’.

According to the women’s march website, marches were also held in nearby cities like Knoxville, Asheville, Nashville and many others.

This same time last year, large crowds also gathered around the nation in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington, D.C.

Organizers of a local event held last year in Jonesborough said it was intended to bring women together in solidarity for the protection of their rights, safety, health and their families.

