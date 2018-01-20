Milligan women top Reinhardt

ELIZABETHTON, TN- Stellar free throw shooting became the difference for the Milligan College women’s basketball team as the Buffs avenged an early season loss with a 62-60 win over Reinhardt University Saturday afternoon at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.

The Buffs improved to 7-8 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference, and 11-10 on the season. The Lady Eagles, which are receiving votes in the latest NAIA top 25 poll, fell to 12-4 in the AAC and 16-7 overall.

DOWN TO THE WIRE

Despite trailing by double digits for the majority of the game, the Lady Eagles battled back with a 10-0 run in the span of two minutes. With six minutes left in the game, Reinhardt pulled within one. Milligan would hold off this late surge with a stellar performance from the free throw line. Junior Andi Lamb drilled five of six free throws in the final 40 seconds of play to secure the victory for the Buffs. As a team, Milligan shot 73 percent from the charity stripe.

DOMINATING START

The Lady Eagles jumped to an early lead in the first quarter, scoring the first four points of the game. However, the Buffs became hot quickly with junior Cassidy Andersonsparking a 16-2 run following a quick five point turnaround. The Buffs managed the lead from the 6:41 mark and never trailed again. They would go on to lead by as much as 17 late in the second quarter.

MILLIGAN LEADERS

Lamb led the Buffs in the scoring column with 11 points. Mackenzie Raizor and Sarah Robinson followed suit with 10 points each. Raizor also led in rebounds with 11, tallying her second straight and third double-double of the season. Kaely Gose led Milligan in steals with three, tying her season high.

The Lady Eagles were led in scoring by Ashton Sutton and Chandler Sutton recording a game-high 13 points each. C. Sutton also led Reinhardt in rebounds alongside Bria White with eight rebounds.

