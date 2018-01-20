Mike Vrabel hired as Titans new head coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans have gotten their man.

Mike Vrabel, defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans has been selected as their next head coach.

The Titans tweeted about their decision Saturday.

The team said they will introduce Vrabel at a time to be announced at Saint Thomas Sports Park.

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk released a statement about the hire.

I am excited to have Mike Vrabel joining our organization as our new head coach. In the interaction between Mike and Jon during the interview, you could see their connection right away from the history they have with one another – seeing the game in a similar way and talking the same language. Mike has a commanding presence and a deep understanding for how he will attack this head coaching opportunity. Throughout his football career, he has played for, been mentored by and coached with successful teams and organizations. He knows what it takes to reach that level of sustained success – he has seen it first-hand. We have a chance to build on the solid foundation that we established over the past couple of years and I believe Mike is the right person to continue that progress.

Vrabel has 18 years of NFL experience with 14 of them as a player and four as a coach. He spent all four of his coaching years in Houston with three years as a linebackers coach and one year as a defensive coordinator.