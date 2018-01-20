Lynn Valley Baptist Church focuses on fresh start at dedication ceremony Saturday

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL)- It’s now been a little more than two years since fire destroyed Lynn Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethton.

Saturday the congregation celebrated a new start in a new sanctuary.

While the church never missed a single service in the two plus years since the fire, members now have a new building and more space to work with.

Saturday afternoon Senior Pastor Dennis Wilson said about 300 people showed up to help dedicate their new facility on Broad Street.

Wilson said the new church is not only bigger, as it can now hold 400 people, he said it’s also more tech savvy.

While they are looking forward to the future he said they’ve also saved pieces of the past, explaining that stained glass windows from the previous church that burned will be hung inside their new facility.

You can find Lynn Valley Baptist Church at 1367 Broad Street in Elizabethton.

