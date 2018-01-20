IOC says North Korea to have 22 athletes in 5 Olympic sports

By Published:
International Olympic Committee, IOC, President Thomas Bach, center, from Germany shakes hands with North Korea’s Olympic Committee President and sports minister Kim Il Guk, left, and South Korea’s Sports Minister Do Jong-hwan, right, as they arrive for the North and South Korean Olympic Participation Meeting at the IOC headquarters in Pully near Lausanne, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. A decision with regard to the participation of athletes from the National Olympic Committee, NOC, of North Korea at the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018 will be taken during this four-party meeting. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) – The IOC says 22 North Korean athletes will compete in the Pyeongchang Olympics next month and both Korean teams will march together in the opening ceremony.

IOC President Thomas Bach says the North Koreans will compete in five sports disciplines, including a unified women’s hockey team.

The others are figure skating, short track speed skating, Alpine skiing and cross-country skiing.

The North Korean delegation will include 24 coaches and officials at the Feb. 9-25 Winter Games.

Bach offers “sincere thanks to the governments of North and South Korea.”

The agreement became possible after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said three weeks ago that a team could cross the border to compete.

Bach did not take questions and was flanked by Olympic and government officials from both countries at a brief news conference.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s