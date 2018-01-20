Family: Tom Petty died of an accidental overdose, according to medical examiner

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Petty’s family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.

His wife and daughter released the results of Petty’s autopsy via a statement on his Facebook page Friday night. Dana and Adria Petty say they got the results from the coroner’s office earlier in the day that the overdose was caused due to a variety of medications.

They say Petty suffered from emphysema, a fractured hip and knee problems that caused him pain but he was still committed to touring.

He had just wrapped up a tour a few days before he died in October at age 66.

“It is our feeling the pain was simply unbearable and was the cause for his overuse of medication,” the statement said.

The family went on to say that they knew before the coroner informed them of the overdose that Petty was prescribed several pain medications for his ongoing health issues, and those medications included Fentayl patches.

“As a family, we recognize this report may spark a further discussion on the opioid crisis, and we feel that is a healthy and necessary discussion and we hope in some way this report can save lives,” the family’s statement said, in part. “Many people who overdose begin with a legitimate injury or simply do not understand the potency and deadly nature of these medications.”

They added that Petty was extremely proud of his last tour and for having such loyal fans in his more than 40-year career.

“We continue to mourn with you and marvel at Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ incredible positive impact on music and the world. And we thank you all for your love and support over the last months,” the family said.