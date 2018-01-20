ETSU women top Wofford to stay perfect in conference

SPARTANBURG, SC-With 7.3 seconds remaining and a three-point lead, Wofford inbounded the ball to set up a three point shot to tie the game, but Britney Snowden (Pensacola, Fla.) jumped up and slammed the ball down to help the Bucs secure a 61-58 win. ETSU improves to 12-8 overall and 5-0 in the conference. Including today’s win and with their win on the road against Furman on Thursday, the ETSU Women’s Basketball team capped off a South Carolina road sweep.

Inside the Numbers

Three Bucs finished in double figures; Erica Haynes-Overton (Nashville, Tenn.) with 15, Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) with 12, and Britney Snowden with 10.

with 15, Tianna Tarter with 12, and Britney Snowden with 10. Sadasia Tipps (Hickory, N.C.) had the team high of 10 rebounds and also added five points.

had the team high of 10 rebounds and also added five points. Raven Dean (Charlotte, N.C.) recorded nine rebounds and eight points.

recorded nine rebounds and eight points. The Bucs outrebounded the Terriers 42-39 and finished with a 75% free throw percentage.

First Quarter

On ETSU’s first possession, Erica Haynes-Overton began the scoring for the Bucs on a jumper as time was running out on the shot clock.

Wofford took their first lead of the game by making both free throws to make the score 4-2.

After grabbing the rebound, Raven Dean made a fantastic pass to Malloree Schurr (Montgomery, Texas) in the paint for Schurr to convert for a layup.

in the paint for Schurr to convert for a layup. Dean continued to grab rebounds in the paint and get the put backs.

Shy Copney’s (Johnson City, Tenn.) three pointer gave the Bucs a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter, 12-11.

three pointer gave the Bucs a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter, 12-11. Copney and Alayjah Sherer (Tupelo, Miss.) each finished the first quarter with a three, while Tarter led the Bucs with four rebounds.

Second Quarter

ETSU grabbed a four-point lead after Sadasia Tipps made a free throw and Erica Haynes-Overton drained a jumper to make the score 15-11.

Back-to-back points by the Terriers tied the game once again.

Tianna Tarter was making fantastic passes in the middle of traffic, one of which Dean gave the Bucs an 18-16 lead.

Alayjah Sherer drove to the hoop, made the layup and hit the free throw after getting fouled to give ETSU a 23-21 lead.

Wofford would win the second quarter battle and take a 26-25 lead heading into the half as both teams were limited to a field goal percentage under 30%.

Tarter was scoreless at the half, but gave the Bucs four rebounds and four assists. The four assists have now moved her into sole possession of fourth place in ETSU’s all-time assists record with 466 career assists.

The Bucs were outrebounding the Terriers 31-20 at the half.

Third Quarter

Sadasia Tipps and Britney Snowden’s back-to-back layups gave the Bucs a 29-26 lead to begin the third quarter.

With 6:50 left, Tarter drained a three pointer to pick up her first points of the game.

The Bucs controlled a six-point lead, as both teams were able to convert points.

Layups by Tipps, Tarter, and Snowden helped the Bucs end the third quarter with a five-point lead of 45-40.

Fourth Quarter

The fourth quarter was scoreless for the first four minutes.

Wofford got within two after they made a layup, but Snowden’s power moves down low gave the Bucs a 47-43 lead.

Points continued to go back and forth between both teams, but ETSU held on to their lead.

Haynes-Overton gave the Bucs back-to-back points to gain their largest lead of the game with the score sitting at 57-49.

Wofford then went on a 7-0 run to get within one of the Bucs.

The Terriers had the chance to take the lead at the free throw line, but missed both.

Tarter then went to the line for two and made both to give the Bucs a three-point lead.

Wofford answered with a layup with 16.1 seconds remaining to make the score 59-58.

Tarter was fouled and hit both free throws to once again give the Bucs a three-point lead with 7.3 seconds remaining.

The Terriers called timeout to advance the ball and inbounded it to their best three-point shooter, but Britney Snowden denied the Terriers of any chance as she blocked the ball to help ETSU secure a 61-58 win.

Courtesy: East Tennessee State Athletics