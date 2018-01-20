Community works to clear debris at Cedar Grove cemetery in Elizabethton

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- A Carter County cemetery with decades of rich history is in the process of getting a facelift.

It’s a story News Channel 11’s Curtis McCloud has followed for months.

People in the Cedar Grove community told News Channel 11 that they would like the cemetery cleaned up so the people buried there have the same honor and respect as others.

It’s a place where Josephine “Aunt Jo” Taylor — Carter County’s last slave — is buried among the trees and grass.

On Saturday the ‘Ideas Group’ of Elizabethton along with Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, spent the morning clearing brush, trees, and debris at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Elizabethton.

We’re told this is just the beginning of the clean up efforts as the sheriff’s office said they are working to make sure the cemetery doesn’t fall into ruins again.

