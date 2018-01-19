Sullivan County man charged with wife’s murder; family members share their heartbreak

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County Sheriff Wayne Anderson revealed Randall Neece is charged with the murder of 27-year-old Lakeesha Neece.

The mother was found dead inside her home on West Valley Drive in the Rock Springs community.

Investigators said Randall Neece admitted in a written statement that he killed his wife by strangling her with an electrical cord. They also said Randall was the one who called 911 Thursday night.

News Channel 11’s Elizabeth Kuebel spoke to Lakeesha’s family, as they remembered the mother, sister and daughter ripped from their lives.

“She was a sweetheart,” Lakeesha Neece’s mother Malinda Burke said.

Friday afternoon, family members looked back on their touching memories of the 27-year-old.

“She never left you without giving you a hug or telling you she loved you,” Burke said.

Burke described Lakeesha as a daughter, sister and mother with a joyful spirit and an infectious laugh.

“Some of these kids could get her rolling and she could laugh so loud,” Burke said.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office revealed Friday that Lakeesha’s husband, 30-year-old Randall Neece, is charged with her murder.

“In a written statement Randall Neece admitted that he killed Lakeesha by strangling her with an electrical cord,” Sullivan County Sheriff Wayne Anderson said.

Randall Neece is in jail at the center of a case that the sheriff labeled “bizarre.”

“I don’t know too many times any of them have ever just called up on the telephone to dispatch and said ‘I just killed somebody,”’ Anderson said.

Investigators continue to try to figure out his alleged motive.

“He didn’t want nobody else to have her. She didn’t want him, hadn’t wanted him for a long time,” Burke said. “We’re really going to miss her, really going to miss her.”

The sheriff said Randall Neece did have a gun and investigators believe he fired a couple of rounds outside, though no gunshot wounds were found on Lakeesha.

The investigation remains ongoing tonight as the sheriff says they’re not ready to elaborate yet and are still looking in to the motive.

Randall Neece is charged with first degree murder. He remains in the Sullivan County jail with bond set at $250,000.

Neece is scheduled to appear in court next week.

Copyright 2018 WJHL. All rights reserved.