Retail incubator coming to downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, T.N. (WJHL)- A brand new project will start in Downtown Johnson City. On Thursday, the Johnson City Commission accepted a two year lease agreement with the Johnson City Development Authority.

The project will create a retail incubator at 325 1/2 East Main Street. The goal of the incubator is to support the creation of new retail businesses in downtown.

It’s good news according to Dick Nelson, owner of Dos Gatos Coffee and Nelson Fine Arts.

“We still have a lot of empty buildings and we don’t have a lot of retail so it would be nice to have more retail so people would be walking around on the streets during the day,” Nelson said.

The Johnson City Development Authority has received a $10,000 grant from the Tennessee Economic Community Development for Microenterprise Development.

The Johnson City Development Authority plans to establish the incubator by June.

