Recent tips renew search for missing Elizabethton man, Thomas Crowley

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a new tip surrounding a seven-year-old missing persons case is prompting possible new leads for investigators. Just last week that tip launched a search for the body of Thomas Crowley.

Crowley was reported missing by his wife Heather Crowley on October 18th 2010. According to police Crowley was last seen at home on Southside road. Heather Crowley told authorities her husband had not been seen since October 12th and she feared that he may have fallen victim to foul play.

Longtime friend Josh Brock remembers good times before Crowley went missing, “He was very protective of all the people he loved and it would be great to get closure for all the family and all the friends.”

So many years since that missing persons report was first filed on Thomas Crowley, people in Elizabethton and his family say, they want answers, they want to know what happened to Crowley.

“Somebody has gotta know something, Carter County ain’t that big,” Brock said.

Leslie Earhart with the TBI says over the years, they have gotten several tips, the most recent being this month.

“Most recently we received information concerning a possible location of Mr. Crowley’s body, that location was searched last week and unfortunately we didn’t find anything,” Leslie Earhart said.

Still, police and the TBI are looking to the public to come forward with more tips that would ultimately lead them to Crowley and give family and friends like Joshua Brock closure.

