JCPD has “small group of suspects” in murder of pregnant woman

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City police now have “a small group of suspects” as they continue to investigate the July 2017 murder of 22-year-old Rebekah Thompson, according to Chief Mark Sirois.

“We are making steady progress in the investigation of the Rebekah Thompson homicide,” the chief said. “Everything that leads us forward is significant. There are no developments that I can share with you at this point, but rest assured, this investigation remains a central focus of our Department.”

Police believe someone gunned down the pregnant mother in front of her other child while they sat inside a car in the parking lot of public housing complex on John Exum Parkway.

“We are looking at a small group of suspects,” Chief Sirois added.

Two Washington County constables are offering a $2,700 reward for anyone with information that can lead to an arrest.

