Gerald Sensabaugh files $5 million lawsuit against school district, director

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Embattled David Crockett High School Football Coach Gerald Sensabaugh filed a $5 million federal lawsuit today against the Washington County Board of Education and Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton, according to court records.

In the lawsuit, filed this afternoon, Sensabaugh argues the school board and director retaliated against him for speaking up about concerns within the district.

The district suspended Sensabaugh in October for alleged unprofessional conduct, pending an investigation. Sensabaugh has denied the allegations.

In court papers, he argues the district and director of schools violated his First Amendment rights to free speech.

In addition to millions of dollars, Sensabaugh is asking to be reinstated as head coach.

Copyright WJHL 2018. All rights reserved.