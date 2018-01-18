Woman found dead in Sullivan County; Homicide investigation underway

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death in the Rock Springs community of Sullivan County.

According to Sheriff Wayne Anderson, deputies were called to a home in the 400 block of West Valley Drive around 4:30 p.m.

Deputies said they found a woman dead inside the home.

We’re told a suspect has been apprehended and there is no danger to the public.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as soon as they become available.