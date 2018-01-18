Titans announce first interview for head coaching position

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans announced their first head coaching candidate on Thursday.

Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel has completed his interview with the team, the franchise said.

The 42-year-old is a graduate of Ohio State who became the Texans defensive coordinator in 2017.

Before that, he coached the linebackers for the Texans from 2014 to 2016, the defensive line at Ohio State from 2012 to 2013, and the linebackers at Ohio State in 2011.

Vrabel is also a former NFL linebacker. He played 14 seasons total with the Steelers, Patriots, and Chiefs.

As to why the Titans think he’d be a good fit, the team says Vrabel has a great reputation because of his leadership qualities.

“From his playing days in the NFL to his time as an assistant coach, those around him have raved about his presence, and how others respond to him,” a press release states.

“Vrabel is a tough-minded coach. He’s intense, and he expects the same from his players,” the Titans continued.

The team said Robinson also knows Vrabel from his days with the Patriots organization as well.

Below are more details released by the Tennessee Titans:

From 2014-16, the Texans defense ranked third in the NFL in net yards allowed per game (319.9) while Vrabel served as linebackers coach.

DE/LBs Jadeveon Clowney earned Pro Bowl honors under Vrabel’s tutelage, and linebackers Whitney Mercilus and Brian Cushing were productive playmakers.

In 2012, Vrabel coached four Ohio State defensive linemen who were either drafted into the NFL or signed free agent contracts. That year, Vrabel was also named ESPN.com Big Ten Recruiter of the Year.

Vrabel played on three Super Bowl-winning teams with the New England Patriots, where he played 2001-2008.

Played in 206 games over 14 seasons, registering 722 tackles, 57 sacks, 42 passes defensed, 11 interceptions, 20 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and 12 touchdown receptions (as a tight end), including two in Super Bowls.

Selected in the third round (91st overall) of the 1997 NFL Draft by the Steelers.

Played linebacker, on special teams and even on offense under Bill Belichick with the Patriots.

Played linebacker and on special teams under Steelers coach Bill Cowher.

Vrabel graduated with a degree at Ohio State in exercise science. He earned back-to-back All-America honors and was twice named Big Ten conference Defensive Lineman of the Year (1995 and 1996).

Along with quarterback Matt Cassel, Vrabel was traded from the Patriots to the Chiefs in 2009 in exchange for a second-round draft pick, the 34th overall selection of the 2009 NFL Draft.