Tennessee Football Walk-On Tryouts Set for Jan. 29

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee football team will hold spring 2018 walk-on tryouts on Monday, Jan. 29, at the Anderson Training Center.
Tryouts for Team 122 will start at 6 p.m. ET and consist of speed and agility drills. In order to participate in the walk-on program, participants must be enrolled at the University of Tennessee for the 2018 spring semester for a minimum of 12 hours and satisfy all of the following requirements.
Registration and walk-on forms may be picked up and submitted at the check-in desk at the UT football office, which is located on the second floor of the Anderson Training Center. Eligibility materials must be submitted to the NCAA Eligibility Center and/or the UT athletic compliance office. Medical forms must be submitted to the UT athletic medicine staff. Medical insurance that covers injuries that occur in intercollegiate athletics will be required to try out and must be continued if the participant makes the team. Participants must also submit documentation of a physical from the past six months.
Practice times are in the evening, so classes must be scheduled prior to 2 p.m. Students who have transferred to UT must submit all transcripts to the football compliance director for transfer validation.
Any questions regarding the tryouts should be directed to Patrick Abernathy in the football office at 865-974-9289.