Mt. Carmel man expected to enter guilty plea in child porn case

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A former youth Sunday school teacher in Mt. Carmel charged with child pornography is expected to enter a guilty plea next month.

A Grand Jury indicted Mark Adams last June for using the app “kik” to knowingly persuade, induce, entice or coerce a child for sexual activity.

According to the plea agreement, he will plead guilty to that charge.

He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison up to life, a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

According to court documents, a Michigan mother reached out to investigators last March saying her 11-year-old daughter had been communicating with someone she believed to be 17-years old on the app ‘kik’.

An undercover investigator signed into her account and found sexually explicit comments and requests for nude pictures.

Investigators were able to determine that Mark Adams was acting as the 17-year-old male and traced him back to Mount Carmel.

Documents say he admitted to the crime in April.

He is scheduled to plead guilty in federal court in Greeneville on February first.

