Morristown man missing nearly a week; Car found abandoned

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Morristown police are looking for a man who left his home nearly a week ago and hasn’t been seen by his family since.

Robert “Robby” Shultz, 34, left his home on Highland Drive on January 11, taking a few belongings and telling his mother he was going to visit an unnamed friend.

His abandoned vehicle was found a short distance away on Monday, abandoned with the keys inside.

Police believe he may have recently been in Carter County.

He is described as a white male standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at (423) 585-2701.

Police say Shultz is not wanted for a crime, but they and his family want to make sure he is safe.