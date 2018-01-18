Milligan women’s basketball’s three-game winning streak snapped at Union

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (Jan. 18, 2018) – Sarah Robinson and Mackenzie Raizor combined for 37 points, but it came in a losing effort as the Milligan College women’s basketball team dropped a 73-69 Appalachian Athletic Conference decision at Union College on Thursday night.
Robinson scored 19 points and added nine rebounds while Raizor had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Milligan fell to 10-10 (6-8 AAC), snapping a three-game winning streak; Union snapped a four-game losing streak to improve to 8-11 (5-9 AAC). Milligan rallied back from an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to cut it to one with three minutes left but ultimately fell.
FOURTH QUARTER RALLY
After Milligan and Union battled in a tight matchup for the first 20 minutes, resulting in a five-point Union lead at the half, the Bulldogs charged out of the third quarter gates with a 13-8 run. This made it a double-digit lead with three minutes left in the third quarter and set up a Milligan rally over the last 10 minutes.
Union led 62-54 with nine minutes left in regulation until Milligan scored four straight points followed shortly by an Emma Kate Brown 3-pointer which made it 64-61 with five minutes left. Less than two minutes later, Robinson and Raizor scored buckets on back-to-back possessions to make it 66-65. However, that was the closest the Buffs would get as Union closed the game with a big 3-pointer on the next possession, then free throws in the last few minutes.
LEADERS
After Robinson and Raizor, Cassidy Anderson was next in the scoring column with eight points. Brown and Emily Keiser followed closely with seven apiece, and freshman Teal Davis scored six.
For Union, Logan Calvert led all scorers with 23 points, while Brooke Hammonds registered a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
LAST TIME THEY MET
Defense was one of the keys to Milligan’s 71-60 victory over Union back on Nov. 21. The Buffs held the Bulldogs to only 19 made field goals in 66 attempts (28.9%) and only one made 3-pointer in 16 attempts (6.3%). Offensively, Kaely Gose led the way with 15 points while Morgan Gose and Andi Lamb chipped in with 12 and 10, respectively.
UP NEXT
Milligan plays at home on Saturday, Jan. 20, against AAC foe Reinhardt University. Game time is set for 2 p.m. at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse, and the men’s game will follow at 4 p.m.