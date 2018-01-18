Kurt Pomrenke now in prison in Pennsylvania

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Former judge Kurt Pomrenke is now in federal prison, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ website.

The website shows he is either in a low security prison or minimum security satellite camp in Pennsylvania. He is scheduled to be released on March 15.

In November, a federal judge sentenced Pomrenke to two months in prison for a criminal contempt conviction. Leading up to his sentencing, the Virginia Supreme Court removed Pomrenke from the bench following a judicial misconduct investigation.

Pomrenke’s wife Stacey is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence linked to the federal Bristol Virginia Utilities corruption investigation. She’s scheduled to be released in August.

