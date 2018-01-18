Kingsport police believe ‘Felony Lane Gang’ targeted YMCA parking lot

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport police say a professional ring of thieves is likely to blame for a recent spike in car break-ins.

Imagine walking into the gym, only to walk out to your car and find the windows smashed in and items inside stolen.

Police believe an organized crime ring hitting several states targeted cars at the Kingsport YMCA.

“They are simply snatch and grab type crimes. Very rarely do they even open the door. They typically will shatter the window, reach in, grab the item and they’re gone,” Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer, Tom Patton, said.

Police said the thieves are looking for cash or valuable items they can re-sell. They’ll also steal credit cards, take them to local large retail stores, and charge until the cards stop working.

“Once they’ve done as much damage as they can possibly do and purchase as much on those cards as they can, then they basically hit the road and leave the area, and then we won’t see them for a while,” Patton said.

Detectives believe the Felony Lane Gang is responsible. They are a group that travels throughout the country, based out of Florida.

And Kingsport police say their city likely hasn’t been the only target.

Erwin’s police chief told us officers responded to their YMCA parking lot Friday, finding four cars with the windows broken out.

“Very, very high probability that these two instances in Erwin and Kingsport are connected,” Patton said.

It prompted the Kingsport Y to beef up security measures.

Officials there say they’ll enlist off-duty police officers as soon as possible to be there during peak member times. They are also looking into additional parking lot cameras, as well as a license plate camera for the main roadway exit.

Police remind drivers to lock their car doors and don’t leave behind valuable items in plain sight.

If you have any information that can help police track down who’s responsible for these thefts, you’re urged to give them a call at 423-229-9429.

