King ranked 22nd in latest wrestling polls

BRISTOL, Tenn. – In the latest installment of the NCAA Division II Wrestling Coaches Association Rankings, King University ranks twenty-second, Dustin Kirk is ranked fourth at 133 pounds, and Bryce Killian is ranked first at 141 pounds.
The Tornado jump back into the top-25 after taking first place at the Virginia Duals last weekend. King ranks 22nd in the latest polls. Other notable ECAC members ranked or receiving votes includes Newberry College ranked 9th, Coker College receiving 12 votes and Limestone College receiving six votes.
Individually, Kirk is ranked fourth at 133 pounds following his 3-0 weekend at the Virginia Duals. Kirk took a pair of wins by major decision and the other by pin. On the season, Kirk is 12-2 with four wins by major decision and two by pin. Teammate Bryce Killian bumped into the rankings this week as well. Killian is ranked ninth at 141 pounds following his 3-0 weekend at the Virginia Duals. He took all three wins by technical fall. On the season, Killian is 4-0.
Following King’s first place finish at the Virginia Duals, the Tornado return to action again tonight, January 18, when they return to ECAC competition with a dual at Coker College. The dual is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m.