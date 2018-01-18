Johnson City leaders exploring possibility of a mountain bike park at Buffalo Mountain

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – After a recent vote by Johnson City commissioners to spend an extra $430,000 to expand the Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park, city leaders are now hoping to create a similar project at Buffalo Mountain Park.

“You can’t find a bike park, a mountain bike park with that close proximity to a downtown where people can come ride and eat at our restaurants, shop at our stores,” Johnson City Mayor David Tomita said.

Of the additional funding approved, $15,000 has been designated for “concept planning” at Buffalo Mountain Park. According to Johnson City Manager Pete Peterson, “The Board of Commissioners has agreed to fund $732,300 from the General Fund to reimburse Grant Summers upon completion of construction at Tannery Knobs and transfer of property to the city.

Mayor Tomita says he’s hopeful the money spent on concept planning or a master plan for Buffalo Mountain Park will give city leaders a better idea of what can actually be done there.

“We will get a better idea of what we can do there, where it would fall in the national scheme and obviously how much it would projected to be cost,” Tomita said.

For the time being the buffalo mountain project remains in the research phase. City leaders are hoping that once they can get a complete look at this master plan they can then move forward with giving people in Johnson City a new Buffalo Mountain Park with more activities to enjoy.