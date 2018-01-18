Jennings hints at reinstatement to football team with Instagram post

BY Patrick Brown 247SPORTS

KNOXVILLE — Wide receiver Jauan Jennings hinted he’s been reinstated to Tennessee’s football program in an post on his Instagram account on Thursday night.

The star wide receiver, dismissed in November by then-interim head coach Brady Hoke and then-athletic director John Currie, is enrolled in classes for the spring semester and appeared to be on track to returning to the Vols after recent meetings and conversations with athletic director Phillip Fulmer and new coach Jeremy Pruitt.

In his post, Jennings posted a picture of his touchdown catch against Missouri in 2016 with the caption, “Vol Nation one last season ! Support has to be there like never before !!!! If yur a #VFL …. #beaVFL !!”

Jennings suffered a season-ending wrist injury during the second quarter of Tennessee’s season opener against Georgia Tech last September. After his injury, he was rarely around the team and didn’t attend practices, meetings, workouts or games. He was dismissed abruptly after posting a profanity-laced tirade against Tennessee’s previous coaching staff three days before the Vanderbilt game.

Shortly after his dismissal, though, Jennings expressed remorse for his actions and made it known he wanted to return to the Vols.

He met with Fulmer in December, and Pruitt indicated last week he intended to meet with Jennings about rejoining the team.

In a radio interview in Knoxville last week, Fulmer suggested there would be “parameters” around such a return.

Jennings remained enrolled throughout the fall after his injury and after his dismissal and has enrolled for classes this semester.

There has been no official word from Tennessee regarding his status with the team.