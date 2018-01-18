Houston coordinator Mike Vrabel interviews for Titans’ job

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans have finished interviewing Houston defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel, the first candidate for their head coach opening.

The Titans announced they concluded the interview early Thursday afternoon.

Tennessee is looking to replace Mike Mularkey, fired Monday after he went 21-22 and won the franchise’s first playoff game in 14 years.

Vrabel is coming off his first season as defensive coordinator for the Texans. He played 14 years in the NFL with Pittsburgh, New England where he won three Super Bowl titles and Kansas City before going into coaching. He started coaching in 2011 at his alma mater, Ohio State. He coached linebackers and defensive linemen.

He went to Houston in 2014 and coached linebackers with the Texans for three seasons before becoming coordinator.