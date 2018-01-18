ETSU to play University of North Carolina in 2022

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Buccaneers announced on Thursday, they’ve reached an agreement to play the University of North Carolina in 2022.

“We are very excited to make this game announcement and want to thank North Carolina for giving us this opportunity,” said head coach Randy Sanders. “This adds to an already strong list of teams we are preparing to play in the future, and it is great for our program to play teams from the ACC and SEC.”

The game will be played at Kenan Memorial Stadium on November 19, 2022 — and will mark the first-ever matchup between the two.

The Buccaneers will earn a game guarantee of $450,000.

The Bucs will take on other high-profile teams such as Tennessee this fall, Vanderbilt in 2019 and 2021, Appalachian State in 2019 and 2024, and Georgia in 2020.