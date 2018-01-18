Carter County road crews working to clear snow off side roads

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – While most main roads in our region are clear after Tuesday’s winter weather, side roads still have trouble spots.

We caught up with the Carter County Highway Department to see what kind of conditions they’re dealing with and what rural road conditions are like.

Doyle Puckett has worked for the highway department for 7-8 years. His daily routine has been a little different this week.

“Pushing snow, this morning we came in at 4 o’clock, pushing snow all day,” Puckett said.

Crews are working 14-15 hour days to salt and push snow off roads after spending hours on Tuesday pretreating them. The work wrapped up around 8-9 p.m. Wednesday night, and will continue in the morning.

We took a ride up to Dennis Cove and found snow covered roads the whole route.

We asked: “How would you say Hampton fared in this storm?” Puckett said, “pretty rough, just like everybody else.”

He said the Dennis Cove area got 6-8 inches of snow.

“It’s a great effort, we have to apply ourselves and stay on our toes. You can’t have no idle mind doing this,” Puckett said.

Everyday, new challenges, while on the front lines of keeping our community safe.

“That’s one of the reasons I like it so good. It’s a challenge. Make sure everybody is safe and they get home safe,” Puckett said.

Black ice is still a concern Wednesday night. Crews recommend driving slow and not driving if you don’t have to.

