Bucs women extend streak in road win over Furman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Jan. 18, 2018) – A 23-5 run midway through the game sparked a 14-point lead, giving ETSU its fourth straight conference win to remain undefeated in the conference with a 69-57 win over Furman in Greenville, S.C. Erica Haynes-Overton (Nashville, Tenn.) recorded a team-high of 24 points, while adding four steals. Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) also scored in double figures with 18 and had seven assists.

Inside the Numbers

· Tarter’s seven assists has tied her with Angie Ficks (1997-00) with 422 assists in ETSU’s career records.

· Tarter was one rebound short of recording her 16th career double-double, as she finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.

· Malloree Schurr (Montgomery, Texas) had an impressive night in the paint after finishing with eight rebounds. She also pitched in four points.

· Sadasia Tipps (Hickory, N.C.) finished with eight points and was just two points shy of tying her career-high of 10 points.

· As a team, ETSU finished with 10 steals and 12 assists.

First Quarter

· Tianna Tarter got things started for the Bucs with a jumper.

· Furman ended a two-minute scoring drought with a three-pointer, as they had four turnovers in three minutes of action.

· Furman was able to get within one after going to the line and making a free throw, 10-9.

· Shy Copney (Johnson City, Tenn.) drained a three-pointer and followed that performance with a steal.

· Furman then went 5-5 in field goals to take a 14-13 lead.

· After points went back and forth, Alayjah Sherer (Tupelo, Miss.) tied the game at 16.

· With the clock winding down, Copney hit a three-pointer to give ETSU a 21-19 lead to end the first quarter.

Second Quarter

· Furman started the period with a three-minute scoring drought before taking a 26-21 lead.

· Britney Snowden (Pensacola, Fla.) gave the Bucs their first points of the quarter with 5:46 remaining.

· Erica Haynes-Overton started a 6-0 run, as Malloree Schurr’s layup helped the Bucs get their lead back.

· Furman began a six-minute scoring drought, going 0-7 in field goals, as their only points came from three throws.

· The Bucs began building their 23-5 run that carried over into the third quarter.

Third Quarter

· Haynes-Overton began the storing with a layup to continue their run, followed by a Tipps jumper.

· Furman did not score a basket until 6:20 left in the third quarter.

· Tarter’s free throws gave ETSU an 11-point lead.

· Haynes-Overton once again began a 9-0 run for the Bucs that occurred over 38 seconds of play.

· Furman was scoreless for three and half minutes, as they had three turnovers and went 0-4 in field goals.

Fourth Quarter

· Furman scored first in the fourth quarter to begin their surge.

· The Paladins went on a 14-2 run to get within five of the Bucs after being behind by 14.

· Haynes-Overton’s back-to-back-layups and three-pointer gave the Bucs a 10-point lead with the score sitting at 60-50.

· The Bucs hit four of their last five field goals attempts, as Tarter picked up her seventh assist of the game to tie the 422 ETSU career record.

· Tarter’s free throws helped the Bucs extend their lead to 69-57, as it would result in the final score.

Next Up

ETSU will play Wofford on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 2:00 p.m.