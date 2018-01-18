Barter actor puts on one-man play to raise money for Parkinson’s

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL)- During what’s normally the Barter Theatre’s off-month, a resident Barter actor is volunteering his time and talent to raise money for a disease that affects hundreds of thousands of people nationwide.

If you’ve been to the Barter in Abingdon in recent years you’ve probably seen Nick Koesters in a variety of diverse roles. Now, he is putting on a one man show called “Side Effects May Include” to raise money and awareness for Parkinson’s disease.

“It’s looking at the side effects of the choices we make,” Koesters said. “The drugs we take, the secrets we keep, the daily choices we make in life, and all of those can have side effects.”

Two of Koesters’ friends, Broadway playwright Eric Coble and stand-up comedian and former Seinfeld writer Marc Jaffe wrote the play. It’s based on Jaffe’s real life experiences with his wife Karen and how her Parkinson’s diagnosis affected their lives.

“The side effects of people finding out, of just the stresses that come with dealing with an incurable degenerative disease,” Koesters said.

In the one man show Koesters does it all, he is the set designer and builder, the director, and plays multiple characters.

“If you wanna see something that’s a little bit different, a little bit challenging, makes you laugh but makes you think and hopefully it inspires you,” Koesters said.

It’s a disease that hits close to home for Koesters, with three family members diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

“So it affects our lives dramatically there’s over half a million people in the United States that have Parkinson’s so it’s it’s becoming a larger and larger,” Koesters said.

Since Karen Jaffe’s diagnoses, she and her husband started a nonprofit called “Shaking with Laughter,” an organization that has since raised more than $1 million for Parkinson’s research.

“God gives us challenges in life, what are we gonna do with them? That’s kind of, I think, the message that this piece says,” Koesters said. And he said that’s what the Jaffes did- took the challenge and turned it in to a platform to help others.

Tickets are five dollars, but Koesters said donations are welcome. Proceeds go to “Shaking with Laughter”.

Booths will be set up inside Barter’s Stage II café before and after each production to provide information about Parkinson’s Disease, help start conversations, and provide support for anyone who is affected by Parkinson’s Disease. Any groups interested in setting up a booth can contact Nick Koesters at nickkoesters@yahoo.com.

Something to keep in mind, the play does deal with adult topics, so Koesters recommends keeping the kids at home.

