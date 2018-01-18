At least seven flu-related deaths reported in Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – At least seven people in our region have now died from what are considered flu-related deaths this flu season, according to Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System.

A MSHA spokesperson told us all six of the deaths at its facilities were adults. A Wellmont spokesperson confirmed one death.

MSHA Invention Prevention Corporate Director Jamie Swift said this flu strain is particularly serious.

“What we’re seeing this year is H3N2 is that dominant strain and we know in H3N2 dominant strains it causes more severe illness and we see more deaths related to flu in otherwise normally healthy people,” Swift said.

Swift encouraged people to get their flu shots, wash their hands and if they’re sick, stay home from work or school and call their doctor.

Just last week, MSHA reported an elderly person from our region became the fifth person to die in the entire state.

