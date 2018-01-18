Amazon releases finalist cities for second headquarters

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, an employee packages a product at the Amazon Fulfillment center in Robbinsville Township, N.J. On Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, Amazon said that it will launch a new service in November that will let delivery people inside homes to drop off packages. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Amazon is narrowing the list of cities under consideration for its second headquarters to 20, with the largest concentration in the Northeast.

Amazon, based in Seattle, plans to invest $5 billion in the new headquarters and could employ as many as 50,000 people in and around the city it chooses.

Cities are in fierce competition to lure Amazon, which has revolutionized the way people shop.

The list released on Thursday includes the cities of Atlanta, Austin, Texas, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, Toronto, Washington, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, North Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; Newark, New Jersey; Columbus, Ohio. It also listed northern Virginia and Montgomery County in Maryland as …loading rest of story

