Three Lady Vol signees named McDonald’s All-Americans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three Tennessee women’s basketball signees have been invited to play in the 2018 McDonald’s All American Game on March 28 in Atlanta.
Amira “Mimi” Collins, a 6-3 forward from Waldorf, Md. (Paul VI Catholic H.S. [Fairfax, Va.]); Zarielle “Zay” Green, a 6-0 guard from Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville H.S.); and Jazmine Massengill, a 6-0 point guard from Chattanooga (Hamilton Heights Christian Academy); were extended invitations on Tuesday. Collins and Massengill will play for the East, while Green is a member of the West roster.
The trio is slated to attend the festivities and take part in the 17th edition of the girls’ game, which will be showcased at Philips Arena in downtown Atlanta. UT’s fourth signee, Rae Burrell, a 6-1 wing from Henderson, Nev. (Liberty H.S.), was a nominee from her home state but was not among the final selections.
Lady Vol head coach Holly Warlick and her staff followed up last season’s four-player class of McDonald’s All-Americans with a group of three this time around. That two-year total of seven is the second-most ever assembled over a two-year span by the UT program behind the 2007 (3) and 2008 (5) collection of eight. The most recent McDonald’s All-Americans bring the all-time total of Lady Vol honorees to 34, including 13 players who signed during Warlick’s six seasons as head coach.
Tickets for the 2018 McDonald’s All American Boys and Girls Games go on sale Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. EST via Ticketmaster or the Philips Arena box office. Ticket prices start as low as $10.
Games week will kick-off on Sunday, March 25 with a free Fan Fest at Atlanta’s Atlantic Station (1380 Atlantic Drive) from 12-6 p.m. EST. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a day of live entertainment, basketball-themed activities and McDonald’s food.
The POWERADE® Jam Fest – featuring McDonald’s All American Games players in a three-point shootout, dunk contest and shooting competition – will be held Monday, March 26. The competitions will air live at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN2.