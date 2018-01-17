Tennessee Smokies announce Tri-Star Classic ticket information

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 17, 2018) – The Tennessee Smokies announced this afternoon that tickets for the Tri-Star Classic tournament are now available to the public. ETSU baseball will compete at Smokies Stadium in three games March 2-4.
The Bucs are one of four teams from the Volunteer State in the tournament. ETSU will face all three, beginning with Tennessee on Friday, March 2 at 6 p.m. On Saturday, the Bucs face Middle Tennessee State at 1 p.m. and cap the tournament Sunday at noon against Memphis.
Fans can purchase tickets at smokiesbaseball.com/tristarclassic. Student rates and group rates for a party of 20 or more are available. Each ticket is good for one-day only, including both games on that date, so fans who wish to watch games on separate days will have to purchase a separate ticket.
Also, fans can purchase an “all-you-can-eat” ticket that includes ballpark-style food for the entire day, beginning at $15 for students and $19 for adults. Regular student tickets are $5, adult tickets are $10 and senior/child discount tickets are $8.
Tri-Star Classic Schedule:
Friday, March 2
Memphis vs. MTSU, 2:00 PM
Tennessee vs. ETSU, 6:00 PM
Saturday, March 3
ETSU vs. MTSU, 1:00 PM
Tennessee vs. Memphis, 5:00 PM
Sunday, March 4
ETSU vs. Memphis, 12:00 PM
MTSU vs. Tennessee, 4:00 PM