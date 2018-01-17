Sullivan County road crews battle frigid temperatures to clear snow

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Wednesday morning we watched as plow after plow left the parking lot of the Sullivan County Highway Department in Blountville.

Crews worked through the night across the region as the snow fell.

We rode along with Eddie Murray Wednesday morning as he worked to clear secondary roads throughout Sullivan County, he too worked through the night.

While Murray has been plowing roads in the region for more than 20 years he said each snow can bring it’s own unique challenges.

Tuesday night Murray said their biggest challenge was to plow the snow in frigid temperatures that he said hovered around 12 to 13 degrees.

Sullivan County Commissioner of Highways Jim Belgeri said they have 32 trucks that help cover 900 miles of roadway.