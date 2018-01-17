Request for new trials denied for women convicted in Facebook murders

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The state of Tennessee denied requests for trials for the women convicted in one of the highest profile murder cases our area has ever seen.

The case is known as the Facebook Murders. 

On August 28, Barbara and Jenelle Potter requested new trials. They argued that new evidence in the book written by lead prosecutor, Dennis Brooks, was withheld from them before the trial.

The ruling said the evidence in the book does not entitle them to a new trial.

In 2015, a jury found Jenelle and her mother, Barbara Potter, guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of Billy Payne and Jean Hayworth.

