Snow plow truck overturns in Washington County, TN

TELFORD, TN – The Washington County Highway Department confirms a snow plow truck overturned this morning in Telford.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. as the plow truck was traveling down a hill on McCarty Church Road near Woodland Drive in Telford. The plow truck driver saw on the path a van, that had already crashed, and tried to swerve to avoid hitting it and ended up sliding off the road. The truck landed on its side.
According to the highway department, the plow truck was carrying about 18 tons of material. No injuries were reported.
The plow truck sustained about $10,000 to $12,000 in damage.
