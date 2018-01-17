Sheriff identifies 54-year-old woman found dead in Abingdon

Related Coverage Deputies investigate suspicious death of female in Washington County, VA

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – The Washington County, VA Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman whose body was found earlier this week in Abingdon.

Sheriff Fred Newman identified the woman as 54-year-old Elizabeth Armstrong.

“The Medical Examiner’s Office has informed my detectives that they currently are not classifying this death as a homicide” stated Sheriff Newman. “We are still awaiting additional lab results, such as toxicology, before a final determination is made on the cause of death. Until that point the investigation will continue.”

The sheriff’s office asks if you have any information that can help investigators to call (276) 676-6000.