Man killed in one-car crash in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Police in Kingsport do not believe weather was a factor in a crash that killed a man Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Center Street.

Police believe a 1991 Honda Accord sedan, driven by 41-year-old Joshua C. McAllister, veered to the left and crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic and struck a utility pole in front of the Minute Market on East Center Street.

When emergency crews arrived they found McAllister trapped and unresponsive and had to extricated him from the car.

EMS transported McAllister to Holston Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

An investigation into the crash continues.