KPD: Man hits woman with baseball bat; steals her car

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A Bristol, Tennessee man is facing charges after police say he carjacked a woman and hit her with a baseball bat.

Kingsport police said it happened on Sunday night at the Walgreens on West Stone Drive.

A woman told police after she did her shopping, she got into her SUV and a man opened the door and hit her in the head with a baseball bat.

She said the man told her he knew she had kids and if she did not cooperate, he would kill them.

The woman told police she gave the man her keys and ran away.

Kingsport police said they found the stolen vehicle at a motel in Lynn Garden on Tuesday and arrested 31-year-old Morgan McCracken.

He is facing multiple charges.

Copyright 2018 WJHL. All rights reserved.