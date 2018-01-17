FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Basketball Showcase

BRISTOL, VA — Some of the best high school basketball teams in the country will be in Bristol, Virginia January 22nd and 23rd for the Friendshipcars.com and FCA Prep Showcase at the Bearcat Den.

The 9 team field will have over 30 players being recruited by such places at Kentucky, Kansas, UCLA, Villanova and Oregon.

“For our first year we feel like we have a tremendous field it kind of puts you in awe a little bit to look back and see the caliber of talent that is coming.”

“This is pretty much in our wheel house the opportunity to bring in great athletes and coaches to encourage them and see what have to show us so we can’t wait for them to be here.”