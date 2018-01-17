ETSU Basketball to play doubleheader at Furman on Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Jan. 17, 2018) – Due to inclement weather hitting the southeast region, Wednesday’s ETSU women’s basketball game at Furman has been postponed to Thursday, Jan. 18.

The women’s game will tip at 5:00 p.m., with the men’s game following at 7:30 p.m. inside Timmons Arena.

Both teams are undefeated in conference play as the men’s team comes into Thursday’s game sitting at 5-0, with the women sitting at 3-0. ETSU is the only school in the conference with both men’s and women’s team undefeated in the conference. The Southern Conference is one of seven leagues to have its men’s and women’s basketball teams undefeated. The other conferences to have its men’s and women’s teams undefeated are: ASUN (FGCU and Jacksonville), Ivy League (Yale), MEAC (Bethune-Cookman and North Carolina A&T), Summit League (South Dakota State), West Coast (Gonzaga) and WAC (New Mexico State).

Both games will be streamed live on ESPN3 and live stats will be provided via FurmanPaladins.com.